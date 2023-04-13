HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ewa residents are pleading for more safety measures after a six-year-old girl was run over by a truck at an intersection. They said speeding and inattention while driving could one day end in tragedy.

One week after the incident, Victoria Perez now needs a walker to get around. She spent several days in the hospital recovering from injuries throughout her body.

“Punctured lung, laceration to her liver, injury to her spleen, and then a broken left leg,” said her father Ysac Perez.

Perez said his daughter was in the crosswalk on Keaunui Drive by Iroquois Point Road when she was hit by a truck turning right.

“The driver did not see my daughter at all. It was a big truck. My daughter is a very small girl,” he said.

Mercedez Gaffud was at the intersection with her six-year-old son and saw it all happen.

“It was awful to see, and she’s such a little warrior. She tried to get up a couple of times, but she got hit by a Dodge truck. She’s a tiny old thing. I’m getting emotional. No baby should have to go through that let alone she was on the right,” she said.

Residents saID inattentive driving and speeding have been the biggest problems in the intersection.

“Cars going very fast, I guess they’re trying to go away from Fort Weaver Road and they’re trying to find easy access to go to work, come home from work, stuff like that,” said area resident Mario Alfaro.

Holomua Elementary School is just up the block; so, when the classes get out, this area is just filled with kids trying to cross this intersection.

Residents said something needs to be done like installing speed humps or a no right turn on red signal to protect the children.

“There’s a lot of children out there, and I don’t want any other family to go through what we have and what my daughter especially had to go through,” said Perez.

Residents said the principal at Holomua has been working with officials for a solution, so, we went to the school. But, he referred us to the Department of Education for comment.

A spokesperson said the school is working with the city to implement traffic calming measures. Any updates will be shared with the school community as plans are finalized.