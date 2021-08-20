Rehabilitation project begins Aug. 30, for Kamehameha Highway, Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The state Department of Transportation advises motorists that rehabilitation work will begin on Kamehameha Highway on Aug. 30.

HDOT said the project will start from Weed Circle to the H-2 Freeway, then on Wilikina Drive from Kamananui Road to Kamehameha Highway, and continuing on Kamananui Road from Kamehameha Highway to Wilikina Drive.

According to HDOT, roadwork has been scheduled after the lane closure restriction week for “Beat The School Jam,” which starts from Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27.

Construction crews’ scope of work for the rehabilitation project includes cold planning, resurfacing, adjusting utility boxes and manholes.

The crews will also be installing loop detectors, rumble strips, and pavement markings. DOT anticipates the project to be completed by Spring of 2023, if weather permits.

For more information on the rehabilitation project, please view the project website at https://kamhwyrehab.org/,