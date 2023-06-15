HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over at the Waiawa rail station, serving the Pearl Highlands area, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is installing raised crosswalks.

Roadwork is underway on Kamehameha Highway between Acacia Road and Waihona Street.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This comes after concerns from the community over the lack of accessibility to the Pearl Highlands rail station.

Crews work to install raised crosswalks at the Pearl Highlands rail station in Pearl City, Hawaii on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Crews work to install raised crosswalks at the Pearl Highlands rail station in Pearl City, Hawaii on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Crews work to install raised crosswalks at the Pearl Highlands rail station in Pearl City, Hawaii on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

HART is warning residents and nearby businesses of possible traffic while the road work continues.

The raised crosswalks will be installed by the opening day of the rail.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The work will continue through June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.