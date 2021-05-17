Rail column construction prompts turn restrictions, one-way traffic for large vehicles near Honolulu airport



HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trucks and large vehicles heading makai on Lagoon Drive will be restricted from turning right onto Ualena Street while column construction for the Honolulu Rail Transit Project is underway.

The turn restriction is in place through June 25 for all large vehicles, such as 30- to 40-foot freight trucks, buses and commercial delivery trucks.

Trucks and large vehicles traveling makai on Lagoon Drive wanting to access Ualena Street will be detoured via Nimitz Highway westbound to Paiea Street, then Aolele Street and Lagoon Drive for a left turn onto Ualena Street.

The existing 24/7 one-way traffic plan on Ualena Street will remain in effect through July. Local access for area businesses in the work area will be maintained.

Motorists on eastbound Ualena Street will be detoured at Ohohia Street towards Koapaka Street.

