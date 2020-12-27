Pulehu Road closed in both directions from Holopuni Road due to brush fire on Maui

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) –Maui police have closed Pulehu Road in both directions from Holopuni Road down to just above KulaKula due to a brush fire on Maui.

Maui fire crews responded to a brush fire at Kula Ag Park on Pulehu Road on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 around 9:48 a.m. They report about seven acres burned.

Olinda road around the 1100 block area also remains closed due to fallen power line.