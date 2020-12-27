KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) –Maui police have closed Pulehu Road in both directions from Holopuni Road down to just above KulaKula due to a brush fire on Maui.
Maui fire crews responded to a brush fire at Kula Ag Park on Pulehu Road on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 around 9:48 a.m. They report about seven acres burned.
Olinda road around the 1100 block area also remains closed due to fallen power line.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Chile
- Coronavirus: 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 27
- Mighty Mo opens Monday and Tuesday after Christmas weekend
- Pulehu Road closed in both directions from Holopuni Road due to brush fire on Maui
- Honoapliilani Highway contraflowed after brush fire in Olowalu