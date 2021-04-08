Project to rehabilitate localized streets in Kalihi begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is advised that there will be roadwork on various streets in the Kalihi area.

The project on Pu‘uhale Road, Kopke Street, Gulick Avenue, Bannister Street and Place, Waterhouse Street, Stanley Street and Wilcox Lane started this week and is expected to be completed in September.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The project includes resurfacing asphalt concrete pavements, reconstruction of existing concrete curb and gutters and reconstruction of existing concrete sidewalks.

Work is set to be conducted between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and possibly Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the construction area and allow for extra travel time.

For additional information please contact the Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8442.