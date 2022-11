HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one south bound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Board of Water Supply said crews are investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street.

While crews respond, police have closed one of the lanes as a precaution.

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.