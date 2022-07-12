HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure in the Manoa area early Tuesday morning following a multiple vehicle collision.

According to HPD, a portion of Oahu Avenue from Anuenue Street to the 5-way intersection at Lowery Avenue is closed due to a down utility pole.

As the Hawaiian Electric Company crews are conducting utility pole repairs, motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The expected restoration time is set for 9:30 a.m. on July 12.