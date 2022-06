HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kilauea Ave between is closed in both directions in the Waialae area near Oili Loop and Ahuawa Loop due to a water main break.

Traffic is being re-routed onto Oili Loop.

The road closure announcement was issued just before 8 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

The Board of Water Supply crews are responding.