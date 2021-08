HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported an area of 62-595 Kamehameha Hwy was closed due to a 6-inch water main break in Haleiwa Town.

The closure is prior to Anahulu Bridge, as well as Surf and Sea.

Traffic is being rerouted from Kamehameha Hwy to Haleiwa Road.