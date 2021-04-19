Portion of Kalani Street scheduled to close for 3 weeks due to pavement repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Kalani Street is scheduled to close for three weeks beginning on Wednesday, April 21, as crews perform necessary pavement repairs.

Kalani St. between Waiakamilo Rd. to Kohou St. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Work is anticipated to be completed by May 12, weather and conditions permitting.

Access to driveways along Kalani St. may be restricted while construction work is being performed in front of the affected properties. Emergency access will be accommodated as needed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to allow for extra travel time.

For any questions, contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at 808-768-3632.