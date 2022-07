HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘one Road in Po‘ipū from Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions, according to the County of Kauai.

The road closure was announced just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The county said there is also damage to the road and water runoff from the ocean.