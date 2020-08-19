Portion of 10th Avenue to be closed Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The east bound right lane and a small portion of the mauka bound side on 10th Avenue will be closed Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a pole and transformer in the area fronting Boston Pizza. Parking restrictions will be in place.

Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and restricted parking areas.