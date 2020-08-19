Portion of 10th Avenue to be closed Thursday

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The east bound right lane and a small portion of the mauka bound side on 10th Avenue will be closed Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a pole and transformer in the area fronting Boston Pizza. Parking restrictions will be in place.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and restricted parking areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories