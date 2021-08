Kamakee St. is closed between Queen St. and Waimanu St. as police investigate. Kawaiahao St. is also closed between Cummins St. and Kamakee St. (KHON2)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a barricade incident happening in Kakaako.

A police spokesperson said there is no reported hostage or injuries at the apartment building where the barricade situation is happening.

The incident began at around 2 p.m. Friday.