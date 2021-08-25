Police investigation prompts road closure near Halawa Valley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed Malae Place near Halawa Valley around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, due to an investigation.

Police confirmed the closure to KHON2 at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Police sources told KHON2 they were investigating an alleged shooting. The investigation was ongoing and officers were securing the scene at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

FILE – Police conduct an investigation on Malae Place near Halawa Valley, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2021.

Honolulu Emergency Medical officials confirmed that personnel were called to Malae Place around 6 p.m. Wednesday but said no patients were treated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect street name. The error has been corrected.