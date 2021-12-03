Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The incident happened on Farrington Highway before Old Fort Weaver Road.

According to police, a 61-year-old man was driving eastbound on the highway when he struck a pedestrian who was lying on the road. Police temporarily closed off the area while they investigated the scene.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) identified the pedestrian as a 63-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other patients treated.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.