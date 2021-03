HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between the entrance to Waimea Falls Park and Kapuhi Street on Tuesday, March 23, due to a motor vehicle investigation.

The closure was reported around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.