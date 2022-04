HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police reported that parts of Old Haleakala Highway are closed on Maui after a motor vehicle collision in Pukalani.

Maui Police Department said that the intersection of Old Haleakala Highway at Makani Road, Pukalani Street and Mohala Place were closed at around 8:45 p.m. However, roads on the highway from Makani Road are open makai bound.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes as police investigate the incident.