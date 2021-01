HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Farrington Highway on Friday, Jan. 22, due to a traffic accident.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The road closure was reported around 7:27 p.m., and an emergency medical official confirmed with KHON2 that it was determined to be a critical traffic accident.