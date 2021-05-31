Motorcyclist injury snarls traffic for westbound drivers on the H-1 Freeway near Vineyard exit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway prior to the Vineyard off-ramp as they investigated an accident in the area.
The closure was in effect for approximately an hour, which snarled traffic for drivers heading west on Memorial Day.
Emergency Medical Services reported that they treated a 58-year-old motorcyclist who suffered a leg injury when he was run over by a vehicle.
The incident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. near the Ward Overpass. Traffic cameras showed police reopening traffic at around 2 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.