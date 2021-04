HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police blocked several lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard between Paoakalani Avenue and Wai Nani Way on Wednesday, April 7, due to a traffic incident.

The lane closures were reported around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are currently investigating the incident.