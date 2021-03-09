Pohakuloa Training Area military convoys scheduled for March

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) has military convoys scheduled for March.

The convoys will be daily from March 12 to March 23 from 8:30 a.m. To 2 p.m.

The convoys go from PTA to Kawaihae for training exercises.

There may be dust on Highway 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway because of perimeter road maintenance at Bradshaw Army Airfield.

For more information, contact the PTA Public Affairs Office at 808-969-2411.