HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hana Highway will be closed at the Waiohonu Bridge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, as Goodfellow Brothers perform work on Maui County’s water system.

During these hours, a portion of homes in the Hana/Makalae area will have their water shut off. This shutdown will impact all water services off Hana Highway and Waiohonu Road.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to use Hana Highway — all other vehicles will be turned around at the bridge.

Goodfellow Brothers will also perform work on Thursday, June 23. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.