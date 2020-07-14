Piilani Highway in Kihei reopened from Ohukai Road to Lipoa Street after brush fire

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Piilani Highway in Kihei was closed from Ohukai Road to Lipoa Street due to brush fire. The closure was around 3 p.m. Monday.

The highway was reopened about an hour and a half later.

Maui fire crews estimate about 50 acres burned. As of 4:45 p.m. the fire was 75 percent contained.

