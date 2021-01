HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard between Paani Street and Hoawa Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Police reopened all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard around 8 p.m. after clearing the scene of the accident.

Traffic was contraflowed onto the westbound lanes of the Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.