HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed Keanu Street and Palolo Avenue, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified and Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. All motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and to use alternate routes.