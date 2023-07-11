HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division was kept busy on Tuesday following three separate accidents on Oahu, one of them involving an officer.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The latest two incidents occurred just after 9:45 p.m. resulting in road closures in the Kapolei and McCully areas.

Over in Kapolei, police have shut down Farrington Highway at Kealanani Avenue to investigate an accident involving an officer.

Honolulu police investigate a motor vehicle collision on Farrington Highway, in Kapolei, Hawaii on Tuesday night, July 11, 2023.

HPD said the officer has been taken to the hospital.

In McCully, Kapiolani Boulevard’s westbound lanes have been closed off at McCully Street since around 10 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Honolulu police investigate a motor vehicle collision on Kapiolani Boulevard, in McCully, Hawaii on Tuesday night, July 11, 2023.

Earlier in the day, another pedestrian was critically injured in Kapolei.

The incident happened at around 4:13 p.m. and involved a vehicle traveling westbound on Farrington Highway near Fort Barrette Road.

Police were told that the 40-year-old adult male motorist was in the left-turn lane of the highway when he struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian running across the roadway.

It was also reported to police that the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The motorist, who also had two juvenile passengers with him, remained at the scene for first responders to arrive. Neither the passengers nor the driver were injured.