HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident on Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday night, Dec. 4.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 70-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. near Herbert Street.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD is investigating at the scene and have closed off the northbound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue at Cooke Street.