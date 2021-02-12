Pavement repairs to partially close Hobron Lane in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) will be partially closing Hobron Lane between Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, for necessary pavement repairs.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Driveways along Hobron Lane may have restricted access while construction work is underway but accommodations will be made to provide emergency access as needed.

Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and traffic signs will be posted in the area. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, allow extra travel time and avoid the area if possible.

The repairs are scheduled to be complete by Thursday, March 25, weather permitting.

The public may contact DFM at (808)-768-3632 to answer any work-related questions.

Board of Water Supply paving work is set to begin in Aina Haina on Friday, Feb. 19.