HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that parts of Kaukonahua Road is closed due to an accident and downed poles at around 7 p.m.

The road is closed from Thompson Corner to Wilikina.

According to the Honolulu Traffic Division, the incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. and no injuries have been reported yet.

Officials advise drivers to take alternate routes.