Partial closure of Kuhio Avenue scheduled for road work

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kuhio Avenue between Seaside Ave. and Kaiulani Ave. will be partially closed for pavement repairs on Monday, Aug. 24.

This will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m,

Officials with the Department of Facility Maintenance say that road work is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 18.

There will be no road work on Labor Day, September 7.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3632 to answer any questions related to this work.

