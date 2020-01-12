Pali Tunnel, Kailua bound, right lane reopened after down trees removed and mudslide cleaned up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pali Tunnel in the Kailua bound direction was closed in the right lane due to down trees and a mudslide.
The road has reopened.
