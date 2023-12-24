HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation Service announced that crews have completed clearing the Pali Highway from a landslide that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Strong weather conditions that Wednesday had the highway covered with soil and fallen trees between Castle Junction and the tunnels.

After bringing in heavy machinery, crews were able to clear the road on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

DOT had initially scheduled to reopen the road Sunday evening, but luckily for drivers, crews wrapped things up a little earlier and traffic was allowed through the town-bound lanes that morning.