HONOLULU (KHON2) — A multiple car accident snarled traffic for many headed eastbound on H-1 Friday morning. Traffic maps showed red extending for many miles leading up the accident.

Three left lanes were closed just after the Kaahumanu overpass while emergency services responded.

An overturned vehicle was righted and towed away.

There were no reports of injuries.