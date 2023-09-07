KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open.

Maui County Officials announced earlier a road closure.

The road closure was impacting Honoapiʻilani Highway in the Kekaʻa Drive area.

According to officials, Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed due to an overturned vehicle on the roadway.

Emergency Services were the scene, said Officials.

Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.