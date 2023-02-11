HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said that an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic flow on the H-1.
DOT said the overturned vehicle has closed multiple lanes at the Waimalu onramp.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said that an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic flow on the H-1.
DOT said the overturned vehicle has closed multiple lanes at the Waimalu onramp.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now