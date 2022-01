HONOLULU (KHON2) — An overturned vehicle on H-1 eastbound caused a traffic backup on Wednesday afternoon.

Honolulu police and fire were seen blocking traffic so the car could be righted and removed.

As of 12:17 p.m. the traffic was still backed up.