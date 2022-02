HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) crews will be working on Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio overnight beginning Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. to upgrade underground utility equipment.

The work is expected to be finished on Friday, Feb. 11, at 6 a.m.

HECO said motorists can expect modifications in the southbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard between Moaniani and Ukee streets going toward the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Flagmen and police will be directing traffic in the area.