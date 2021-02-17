Overnight road work planned for Kalanianaole Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — East-bound motorists on Kalanianaole Highway in Aina Haina are being advised to plan for potential traffic impacts overnight from 9:30 p.m. on Fri. Feb. 19, to 5 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 20 due to roadwork.

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) says a paving contractor will be completing final paving of a trench in the east-bound lanes of the highway. Work will be conducted between West Hind Drive and Nenue Street.



“To help minimize the impact on the community, the work is being done when fewer cars travel the road in that area” said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau. “Additionally, the contractor will always keep two lanes open as the work progresses across the highway.”

An electronic signboard will be posted along Kalanianaole Highway.

BWS says the community will be notified once work is complete.