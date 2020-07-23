Overnight road closure scheduled on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai for road repairs

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between the Hawaii Kai Towne Center and Koko Marina Shopping Center will remain closed overnight on July 22.

This is due to road repairs, according to the Board of Water Supply.

The westbound lanes will continue to be contra-flowed to allow for one traffic lane in each direction. Officials ask the public consider using alternate routes where possible such as Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road.

Crews have replaced the broken section of 24-inch main, however the new section of main cannot be placed into service until water quality testing is completed.

Water wagons are placed at 6977 and 7005 Kalanianaole Highway for the eight affected homes. Customers with questions can call the BWS at 271-8740.

