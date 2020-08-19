All lanes of H-1 eastbound to be closed in Maikiki area starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Keeaumoku Street overpass and Punahou Street overpass from 11 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. This will allow Department of Transportation construction crews to remove electrical lines and existing sign structures; install a new span structure, signage and guardrails.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Motorists should expect delays. South King Street can be used as an alternate route to re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway at the Kapiolani Interchange.