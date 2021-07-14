Overnight lane closures planned for Kaka’ako after 8″ main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Part of South Street in Kaka’ako will remain closed through the evening of Wednesday, July 14, for a broken water main.

Crews spent most of Wednesday repairing the 8″ main after it broke in the morning.

The repairs are taking place near the Honolulu Fire Department’s headquarters.

The right and middle lane of South Street between Queen and Kalekauwila streets will be closed to traffic until further notice.

A water wagon was brought to the area for the handful of customers without running water.