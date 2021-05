HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rail construction work next week will close the H-1 Freeway on-ramps at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport overnight.

The on-ramps entering H-1 Freeway (Honolulu/Waikiki/Waianae) from the airport will be closed from May 24 to May 28, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists accessing H-1 Freeway eastbound or westbound will be detoured to Rodgers Boulevard, Paiea Street, then Nimitz Highway towards the H-1 Freeway.

Click here to see the detour map.