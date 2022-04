HONOLULU (KHON2) — Old Waialae Road up to King Street and H-1 West by University Avenue reopened prior to Dole Roundabout after to a motor vehicle accident.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, April 10. Traffic was backed up in the area.

The road closure was announced around 10:06 a.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene.

The road reopened just after 10:30 a.m.