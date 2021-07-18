Old Saddle Road remains closed due to ongoing brush fire on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Old Saddle Road between Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190 junction remains closed on Sunday, July 18 due to an active brush fire.

On Saturday, July 17 is when the brush fire started up.

The brush fire prompted the closure of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190 intersection near mile marker 43 around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The road opened up again just before 6 p.m.

The closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway was in effect until around 5:50 p.m., according to Hawaii police. Motorists were advised to use Old Saddle Road as an alternate route and avoid the area while the closure was ongoing.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said at 6:01 p.m. Saturday that police closed Old Saddle Road at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway junction and the Highway 190 junction.

Only local traffic to Waikii Ranch is being allowed from the Old Saddle Road/Highway 190 intersection, according to police.