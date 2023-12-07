HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has notified the public of road closure.

The road closure comes from the Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance, and impacts the area from 42-128 Ko‘okū Place to 42-147 Old Kalaniana‘ole Road.

According to DRM, a portion of Old Kalaniana‘ole Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 5 due to a severe slope erosion and a collapsed drainage pipe on the makai side of the roadway.

The closure will remain in effect until the drainage pipe and road is repaired.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and abide by posted traffic signs. Access to homes in the area will not be affected by the road closure.