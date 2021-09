HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island, Old Cane Haul Road also known as Kaalaiki Road is closed the between NOAA Weather Station and Naalehu Cemetery in Ka`u due a traffic accident.

The road closure was announced at 5:32 p.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Police say the closure will last several hours.