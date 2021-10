HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed the Moanalua Freeway, Exit 1A Airport off-ramp on Thursday morning, due to a multiple-vehicle collision.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. and the off-ramp has reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m. There is no Emergency Medical Services report on anyone injured yet.

Honolulu Police are still investigating the scene.