HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a 61-year-old male motorist has died in the 1st non-traffic related death on O’ahu for the new year.

The incident occurred in the Salt Lake area on Bennion Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The incident was reported to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section who is investigating the collision.

HPD also reported that the victim was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

In a statement released by HPD on Thursday, March 2, they stated that this incident occurred when a two truck driver was towing an unoccupied vehicle when it became unattached.

HPD said that the driver had “inadvertently placed the tow truck into reverse, at which time he collided with a curb to the rear of the tow truck and fell out of the open driver-side door of his tow truck and was subsequently pinned between the tow truck and the vehicle in tow.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they transported the male passenger to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD reported that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.