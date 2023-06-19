An undated photo of snarled-up traffic along a freeway. (Jacqueline Lama via AP Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation will be closing off certain areas on the H-1 Freeway for road work projects in Honolulu.

Starting Monday, June 19, all eastbound lanes of the freeway will be closed off between the Punahou Street overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange overnight. The closure will last through Friday, June 23, from 8:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m.

As crews work, on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed and motorists will be detoured.

A full closure of the Waialae Avenue on-ramp will also take place on the same date and times for pavement preservation work.

Also during the same days, up to four lanes will be closed on the freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor and Keehi interchanges. This will be for sign installations from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following closures will take place on Wednesday, June 21, through Friday, June 23 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. for concrete repairs:

Airport offramp from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction

HNL Airport onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction

Paiea Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction

Aolele Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction

During weekends the following closures began on Sunday, June 18, through Friday, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for rail projects:

Middle Street/Dillingham Boulevard offramp from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction

Nimitz Highway offramp from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction

The HDOT stated that lane closures could change at any time without further notice.